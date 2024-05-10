Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 10, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
flooding
Floodwaters rise in Bethel’s Alligator Acres neighborhood on May 9, 2024. (Photo by MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers are hesitant to support cutting royalties to boost production in Cook Inlet. Plus, Flooding along the Kuskokwim River prompts a disaster declaration. And, troopers honor a Dutch Harbor Wildlife Trooper who died unexpectedly last year.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Casey Grove and Chris Clint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

