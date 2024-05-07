Preparing for and preventing wildfires in 2024 | Talk of Alaska

The Delta Fire burns on July 30, 2023 in the Donnelly Training Area southeast of Fairbanks. The fire, which started on July 26, was among those sparked by waves of lightning strikes that arrived in Alaska in late July. It ultimately grew to over 57,000 acres, according to wildfire managers. (Photo by Lakota Burwell/Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service)

Wildfire is inevitable in Alaska, but weather conditions and human behavior have a lot to do with how big a fire season will be and how much acreage is burned. What is the outlook for this year’s fire season, and what are the best ways to protect your property and community from fire? Are state and federal managers preparing for an average or big year for firefighting? We discuss the 2024 wildfire seasonal outlook on this Talk of Alaska.

Listen:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Lily Coyle, Public Information Officer, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection

Public Information Officer, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection Beth Ipsen, Public Affairs, Alaska Fire Service

Public Affairs, Alaska Fire Service Eric Stevens, Meteorologist, National Park Service and AICC

Meteorologist, National Park Service and AICC Rick Thoman, Climate Specialist at UAF

Related:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.