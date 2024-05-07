Preparing for and preventing wildfires in 2024 | Talk of Alaska

Wildfire is inevitable in Alaska, but weather conditions and human behavior have a lot to do with how big a fire season will be and how much acreage is burned. What is the outlook for this year’s fire season, and what are the best ways to protect your property and community from fire? Are state and federal managers preparing for an average or big year for firefighting? We discuss the 2024 wildfire seasonal outlook on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Lily Coyle, Public Information Officer, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection
- Beth Ipsen, Public Affairs, Alaska Fire Service
- Eric Stevens, Meteorologist, National Park Service and AICC
- Rick Thoman, Climate Specialist at UAF
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.