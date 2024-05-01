Is your child enrolled in a correspondence program? We want to hear from you.

A recent ruling from an Anchorage Superior Court judge has left families of students in correspondence programs in limbo.

Judge Adolf Zeman struck down an Alaska law that allows the state to distribute money to parents of the homeschool students enrolled in the programs, saying its unconstitutional. The decision impacts more than 20,000 students.

Alaska Public Media is looking to speak with some of those students and their families to help inform our reporting on the issue.

If you have a student who receives a correspondence school allotment and would like to share your story, please email reporter Tim Rockey at trockey@alaskapublic.org. We won’t publish any of your responses without your explicit permission.

