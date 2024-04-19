Renewable railbelt energy | Alaska Insight

Alaskans are facing a spike in electric and heating costs within a few years because of declining supplies of Cook Inlet natural gas, but research suggests the cheapest path forward for consumers is a transition to more renewable energy. On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Chris Rose, Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project, and Jenn Miller, CEO of Renewable Independent Power Producers, to discuss how realistic a transition to renewable energy is, and how long it could take.

Related:

This Week’s Headlines: