The Cook Inlet gas crunch | Alaska Insight

Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
More than 70% of Alaskans live in the communities along the road system stretching from Fairbanks, through Anchorage, to Kenai, known as the railbelt. Residents of those communities are facing a spike in energy costs that will bring up prices statewide, due to a looming shortage of Cook Inlet natural gas. On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by John Sims, CEO of ENSTAR Natural Gas, to discuss the future of railbelt energy and Cook Inlet gas production.

