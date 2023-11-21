The Legacy of Ted Stevens | Talk of Alaska

Ted Stevens attends the commissioning of the USS Alaska in 1986. (U.S. Navy)

Few people have shaped Alaska as much as the late Senator Ted Stevens. He helped push through landmark laws to settle Native land claims, develop the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and establish federal fishing policy. He also sent billions of federal dollars to Alaska to build infrastructure. Stevens would have been 100 years old this month. We discuss his legacy, how he worked across the aisle and his fall from politics on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

James Muller, Professor Emeritus, UAA Department of Political Science

Professor Emeritus, UAA Department of Political Science Clive Thomas, Former political science professor, author of Alaska Politics and Public Policy

Former political science professor, author of Alaska Politics and Public Policy Tim McKeever, Chair, Ted Stevens Foundation

