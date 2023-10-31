Talk of Alaska: Addressing the SNAP backlog

Bulk food in Food Bank of Alaska’s Anchorage warehouse on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Claire Stremple/Alaska Beacon)

Beginning last fall, thousands of Alaskans waited months to receive assistance from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, run by the Alaska Division of Public Assistance. Some families are finally getting the help they need, but the problem isn’t solved. Getting through the old backlog created a new one with thousands of families who need help buying the most basic necessity: food. How is this current backlog being addressed and what are potential answers for long term stability for Alaskans who are food insecure? We’ll hear from people working on answers on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Deb Etheridge, Director, Alaska Division of Public Assistance

Director, Alaska Division of Public Assistance Andrew Jensen, Policy advisor to Gov. Dunleavy for food and energy security

Policy advisor to Gov. Dunleavy for food and energy security Rep. Genevieve Mina, D-Anchorage, representative for District 19

D-Anchorage, representative for District 19 Cara Durr, Chief of advocacy and public policy, Food Bank of Alaska

Resources:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.