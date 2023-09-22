The Port of Alaska’s modernization | Alaska Insight

Nearly 60 years ago, Anchorage became the main point of entry for building materials, consumer goods and military support after Seward’s port was destroyed by the tsunami triggered by the 1964 earthquake. There are many advantages to having the main port in the state’s largest city, but there are also challenges. In this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend speaks with Port Director Steve Ribuffo about the plans to keep the port viable for years to come.

