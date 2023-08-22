Talk of Alaska: Port of Alaska Modernization

The Port of Alaska on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

You can get toasters, new blankets, specialty dog food and a range of other household goods through the U.S. mail from companies such as Amazon, but if you want lumber, concrete, a new dishwasher, or any of the household items found in local stores, it’s most likely entering the state and coming to your community through the Port of Alaska, where the vast majority of all incoming Alaska supplies are received. The port is undertaking a massive modernization project. We discuss what it will mean for the future of shipping to Alaska on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

– Steve Ribuffo, Director, Port of Alaska

– Christopher Constant, Chair, Anchorage Assembly

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 22 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.