Talk of Alaska: Preparing for Fall storms and other disasters

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
big waves on an overcast day
Waves from the Bering Sea splash up on a jetty on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Nome, Alaska. Much of Alaska’s western coast could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service says some locations could experience the worst coastal flooding in 50 years. (AP Photo/Peggy Fagerstrom)

It has been a year of global extremes, with record breaking heat, severe drought, and unprecedented flooding. The switch to the weather pattern known as El Niño generally signals a turn toward more warming and NOAA reports that warmer than average sea surface temperatures will likely continue and may strengthen by mid winter. What might this mean for Alaska’s fall and winter storm season? We discuss the outlook and preparations on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Taylar Sausen – Regional Director of Communications, Red Cross of Alaska
  • Bryan Fisher – Director, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
  • Rick Thoman – Alaska Climate Specialist, International Arctic Research Center, UAF


Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-350-2058.

