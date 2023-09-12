Talk of Alaska: Alaska’s chronic housing shortage

The renovated Barratt Inn will have 96 permanent housing units, of varying size. Photographed July 27, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

Across Alaska, an insufficient housing supply and historically high rental and mortgage rates are pushing Alaskans into urban centers, causing overcrowding, and forcing some to leave the state or into homelessness. Affordable housing is critical for health and wellbeing, and leads to better employment and education outcomes. What are the solutions to Alaska’s chronic housing shortage? We talk with Alaskans focused on answers on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Meg Zaletel – Anchorage Assembly Member representing Midtown

Jason Bockenstedt – Executive Director, Anchorage Affordable Housing and Land Trust

Jasmine Boyle – Chief Development Officer, RurAL CAP

Jackie Pata – President and CEO, Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority



LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m.