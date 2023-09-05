Talk of Alaska: Understanding tsunami warnings and danger

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
A sign says tsunami hazard zone
A Tsunami hazard zone warning sign. (Derin/Flickr Creative Commons)

Alaska is one of the most seismically active places in the world. Located on the Pacific ring of fire, earthquakes and tsunami alerts are not uncommon in our state, but information about the level of concern for coastal areas can sometimes be confusing, creating more anxiety at an already stressful time. We talk with Alaska earthquake and tsunami experts to help clarify how to keep yourself safe when minutes count on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:
– Dr. James Gridley, Director, NOAA National Tsunami Warning Center
– Dave Snider, Tsunami Warning Coordinator, NOAA National Tsunami Warning Center
– Dr. Dmitry Nicolsky, Associate Research Professor, University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute


PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 5 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-350-2058.

Previous articleAfter surprise eviction notice, residents of a Soldotna trailer park are wondering what’s next
Next articleQuinhagak’s museum has the world’s largest collection of Yup’ik artifacts, and archeologists keep finding more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR