Talk of Alaska: Supports for active duty service members and veterans

A Veterans Day ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Nov. 11, 2019. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

The transition from active duty service to civilian life can be challenging for anyone in the military. For those who have survived combat and carry that trauma, it can be much more difficult to blend back into family and community life. Some veterans isolate and Alaska has one of the highest percentages of veterans of any state. What programs best help service members and vets adjust? What works to help veterans feel connected and less alone? We’ll discuss new approaches available to veterans and active duty members to help them lead happier, healthier lives on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler – Commander, 11th Airborne Division

Rebeca Peleaz – Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator, Alaska VA Healthcare System

Capt. Michael Livingston – Alaska State Defense Force

