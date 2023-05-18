Alaska Public Media receives 5 Northwest Regional Emmy Nominations

(Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Public Media has received five Northwest Regional Emmy Nominations for work produced in 2022.

The nominations include one for Community Outreach – Small Market for Mental Health Deep Dive efforts which included the There’s Hope. There’s Help animated series that was shared on social media and over the air, plus an accompanying web page that features the series and resources to receive help. Alaska Public Media was also nominated for video and audio content that dove deeper into mental health and suicide prevention and a live drop-in mental health resource fair that provided a platform for providers and the community to connect.

Learn more about the nominated work below:

Health/Medical – Short Form Content

Arctic ultramarathons helped this suicide survivor find hope | INDIE ALASKA

Valerie Kern, Videographer/Editor

Arts/Entertainment – Short Form Content

Alaska Cartoonist Draws His Experience with Parkinson’s | INDIE ALASKA

Matt Faubion, Videographer/Editor/Composer

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Short Form Content

At the Last Saloon in a National Park, Order a Drink from Daddy Long Legz | INDIE ALASKA

Valerie Kern, Videographer/Editor

PSA – Single Spot or Campaign

There’s Hope. There’s Help.

Valerie Kern, Video Editor; Adam Nicely, Lead Video Editor; Mike Boyd, Script Writer; Linda Isaac, Project Manager

Community Outreach, Small Market

Mental Health Deep Dive

Linda Isaac, Chief Development and Marketing Officer; Valerie Kern, Director of Production; Adam Nicely, Lead animator, animated series; Holly Schneider, Marketing Associate; Matt Faubion, Creative Services Associate; Lori Townsend, News Director; Anne Hillman, Journalist; Linda Wei, Chief Content Officer; Shiri Segal, Video Editor; Courtny Brooks, Brand Manager



Organizations Involved: Alaska Mental Health Trust, American Foundation to Prevent Suicide – Anchorage, Veterans Affairs – Anchorage, the Anchorage School District, the Alaska Children’s Trust, and CIRI.

Work submitted for nomination includes:



There’s Hope. There’s Help series and page

An Anchorage mosaic highlights the importance of mental wellbeing by Adam Nicely and Anne Hillman

Line One: Mental Health Mosaics — Deepening conversations around suicide and mental health by Anne Hillman

Mental Health Resource Fair Drop-In Event



