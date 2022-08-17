Line One: Mental Health Mosaics — Deepening conversations around suicide and mental health

Suicide has scarred families and communities across the state, but it is possible to heal. It’s also possible to talk about mental health in a way that prevents people from considering suicide in the first place. During the fourth and final installment of Out North’s Mental Health Mosaics, we go deeper to hear from community members who have lost loved ones and those who have come back from the brink.

HOST: Anne Hillman

RESOURCES:

Mental Health Mosaics is more than just a podcast. It also uses art and poetry to help people explore mental health issues. Check out our website, mentalhealthmosaics.org, where you can see art from around Alaska exploring mental health and download a free workbook with creative prompts, coloring sheets and poetry to help you explore mental health on your own or with the people around you.

BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

