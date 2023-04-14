Native designers blend ancient techniques with modern materials | Alaska Insight

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Kuspuks and other traditional Alaska Native garments are created to express cultural identity, love for a family member or friend, and to keep the bond of ancestral culture alive and strong.

On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Inupiaq fashion designer Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, and Angelina Roehl, from Chugachmiut’s heritage preservation program, to discuss how to preserve traditional culture and designs while incorporating modern elements.

