High fashion at high latitudes: Event showcases Indigenous design

Models at Thursday’s Far North Fashion Show wear traditional parkas designed by Mary Ann Lomack, at right. From left are Karen Lomack, wearing a creation of model Mary Ann Lomack; and four others wearing creations of designer Merna Wharton. Those model are Helen Lorrie Wharton, who is carrying Tiara Konig; Lanakila Wharton; and Maisha Ivanoff. At far right is the designer, Merna Wharton. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

The fourth annual Far North Fashion Show held last Thursday drew a packed crowd to the Anchorage Museum of History and Art.

The event showcases Indigenous designs that are traditional, contemporary and a blend of the two. It has become a highlight of the three-day Arctic Encounter Symposium, a conference that this year drew nearly 1,000 participants from more than two dozen countries. Among the participants were ambassadors from Arctic and non-Arctic nations, prominent Arctic scientists and members of Congress.

Models dressed in traditional and modern designs strut the catwalk in front of photo-snapping spectators at the fourth annual Far North Fashion Show held at the Anchorage Museum of History and Art on Thursday. The fashion show is part of the Arctic Encounter Symposium, an international conference held last week in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

The Far North Fashion Show provided a break from the policy discussions.

Models strutting the catwalk at this year’s event wore parkas, dresses and other items designed by Corrine Danner, Alannah Jones, Diana Martin, Cara Qualluq McDonnell, Merna Lomack Wharton and Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer.

Members of the Tanam Anĝii Collective, an Unangax̂ dance group, strike poses after performing at the Far North Fashion Show, held Thursday at the Anchorage Museum of History and Art. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

The designers are experienced. Some have their own clothing businesses. Wharton is a celebrated Yup’ik skin-sewer and Schaeffer, who is Inupiat and is director of climate initiatives at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, holds a fashion degree from the American College in London.

The show closed with a performance by the Tanam Anĝii Collective, an Unangax group.

Violet Seinsmeyer models a contemporary dress at the Far North Fashion Show held Thursday at the Anchorage Museum of History and Art. The dress was designed by Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.