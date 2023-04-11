Talk of Alaska: New proposed PFAS regulations

Sen. Jesse Kiehl speaks to clean water advocates as they rally for state-level PFAS protections on March 14, 2023. (Claire Stremple/KTOO)

For nearly 70 years, chemicals designed for a wide range of applications from firefighting foam to nonstick cookware have been used at airports and in many consumer products. In March, the EPA proposed limits on these chemicals, known as PFAS, in drinking water. PFAS have been linked to numerous health problems including cancer and cleaning them up is expensive and difficult. What will the new regulations require military, local and state governments do to be in compliance? We discuss the way forward for eradicating PFAS contamination from Alaska’s water and soil on this Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Pamela Miller, executive director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics

Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Southeast Alaska

