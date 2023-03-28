Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Masked dancer performs at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska. (MaryCait Dolan / KYUK)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Representative Mary Peltola reiterates her support for the second amendment the day after the Nashville school shooting. Plus, A new report says the state ferry system had dozens of qualified applicants for open positions but was only able to make a few hires.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Chris Klint, and Lori Townsend in Anchorage

Sunni Bean in Bethel

Anna Canny and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.