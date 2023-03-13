Iditapod: Hanging onto a lead and an Iditarod dream

Richie Diehl arrives with his team in Unalakleet on March 12, 2023. (Ben Matheson/AKPM)

Ryan Redington has a secure hold on first place in the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, heading into the final 100 miles of trail. Meanwhile, one rookie musher had some trouble holding onto his dog sled, after falling asleep, falling off and getting a fortuitous lift. We have a listener question, not about losing a dog team, but about losing stuff along the Iditarod Trail. And it’s a twofer of Dogs of the Day: Riley Dyche’s smart and mellow Elway and Mike Williams Jr.’s smart and hyper Viper.

