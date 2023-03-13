Viper, the precocious leader and voracious eater

Mike Williams Jr. and Viper in Nikolai during the 2023 Iditarod. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

In February at Bethel’s Bogus Creek 150 race, Akiak musher Mike Williams Jr. decided to test out a young 2-year-old named Viper in lead.

“He’s been running in lead pretty much ever since,” said Williams.

Viper was quick to learn commands — gee for right, haw for left — and is unafraid of obstacles like open water.

“One of the bridges in the [Dalzell] Gorge was broken and he just jumped right over the creek,” said Williams. “He didn’t stop and freak out like some young dogs do.”

The roughly 50-pound male is named after his grandfather, also named Viper, who Williams’s father ran. Williams Jr. said besides Viper’s command of lead, he’s also a voracious eater, a highly-esteemed quality in long-distance dog racing where a low appetite can mean big problems later on in the race. Another good quality of Viper: his energy, said Williams.

“He’s a hyper, high-energy dog,” he said. “After training runs he constantly runs around his pole.”

