Bering Sea storm brings blizzards, snow to Southcentral Alaska

Lake Otis and Tudor Road around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities road cameras)

A storm brought light snow to Anchorage’s morning commute Tuesday, with much of the eastern Kenai Peninsula facing blizzard warnings.

Ray Christensen, an Anchorage-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a storm front from the Bering Sea is passing through Anchorage, with light snowfall tapering off by the afternoon.

“This evening, we’ll see a little break and then we’ll probably see a little more on the backside of the system as another low pressure develops out in the Gulf and get a little bit of light snow tomorrow and it may linger into Wednesday night, Thursday morning,” he said.

According to a special weather statement, Anchorage should see 3 to 6 inches of snow from the storm.

A blizzard warning for Whittier, Seward, Girdwood and Moose Pass, from noon Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday, calls for overnight snow totals up to 18 inches in Whittier, Portage and Turnagain Pass. Winds could reach 45 miles per hour in the Portage Valley, and 40 in Seward.

“We have some pretty strong winds on the backside,” Christensen said. “We’ve got a high wind warning out for Kodiak Island. And so yeah, pretty active.”

Christensen says a high-pressure system should stop the snowfall by the weekend, with lower temperatures expected.