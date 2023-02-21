Talk of Alaska: Updates to Alaska’s Sexual Assault Laws

The Alaska Capitol on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Content Warning: This episode of Talk of Alaska contains discussion of sensitive subject matter.

Alaska has long ranked at or near the top in the nation for rates of violence and sexual assault. Over the summer of 2022, lawmakers updated Alaska’s sexual assault laws, including a new definition of what defines consent. The law went into effect on January 1st, 2023. Why did it take decades to update the statutes and how might the changes affect prosecutions? Better legal tools to prevent assaults and help survivors is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Geran Tarr – Former State Representative for Anchorage

Eileen Arnold – Executive Director, Tundra Women’s Coalition

Keeley Olson – Executive Director, Standing Together Against Rape

