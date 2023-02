Beth Bragg accepts the Joe Floyd Award (photo courtesy Alaska Sports Hall of Fame)

On this Outdoor Explorer we have the second part of a continuing series of stories about Title IX, the historic legislation passed 50 years ago that changed the landscape of women’s sports. We’re joined by Beth Bragg, the now retired sports editor of the Anchorage Daily News, who had a front row seat to the change brought by Title IX.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Beth Bragg, former sports editor at the Anchorage Daily News