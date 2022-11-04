Talk of Alaska: The United States’ new Arctic strategy

(Photo by Wayne Svejnoha/U.S. Bureau of Land Management)

On the next Talk of Alaska, Lori Townsend and her guests will be breaking down the White House’s new National Strategy for the Arctic Region. The plan outlines the United States’ approaches and goals for safety, international cooperation, economic opportunity, and environmental protection over the next 10 years. The plan was released in October amid heightened concerns for the future stability and security of the Arctic. As Russia and China lay claim to future Arctic resources, what is the U.S. plan for maintaining peace? We’ll discuss the way forward with the officials who crafted the plan.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Alondra Nelson, director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Larry Hinzman, executive director, Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee

David Balton, executive director, Arctic Executive Steering Committee

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Read the NSAR here.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

