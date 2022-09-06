Practice ranked choice voting ahead of the November election

Alaskans are using a new type of voting this year where voters get to rank their choices and whichever candidates get more than 50% of the vote wins. Voters chose this new method by voting in favor of Ballot Measure 2 in 2020.

The best way to understand the method is to see it in action. Watch the video produced by the Alaska Division of Elections then try it out for yourself by voting on Alaska’s best small mammals. You can walk through how the results were tabulated, too.

Not loading? Click here Powered by RankedVote

Things to remember

You do not have to rank every candidate. You can choose to rank just one or multiple. The advantages of ranking more candidates are that if your first choice is eliminated, you still have a say in who wins. (Want to know more about why you should rank? Check out this story by reporter Liz Ruskin.)

You cannot rank a candidate more than once nor can you choose two candidates for the same ranking. One candidate, one rank.

You can rank write-in candidates. Write-ins will only be counted if the total number of write-in votes exceeds the number of votes received by the first or second place candidate. Votes for write-ins only count if you spell their names correctly and if they are registered as a write-in candidate.

If your first choice is eliminated, your vote will go to the next candidate you ranked who is still in the race.

This story stems directly from input by voters like you. Alaska Public Media reached out to voters across the state both online and in-person to find out what you want to know this election season. Learn more about our voter outreach and our collaboration with other local news organizations here.



Find other elections coverage and voter resources at alaskapublic.org/elections.



Want to know the story behind the story? Subscribe to Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin’s newsletter, Alaska At-Large.



Remember – you have until October 9 to register to vote or to update your voter registration. Find out how here.