Voter Listening Sessions – August 18, 23, 24, 29 & 30

When it comes to elections, voters’ needs matter most. Alaska Public Media and other local outlets are collaborating to produce voter-centered and voter-driven elections coverage. We want to know what you care about, what questions you have about elections, and how we can serve you better.

During the listening sessions we’ll have short conversations about Ranked Choice Voting and the constitutional convention ballot question then have open small group discussions about voter concerns and interests. You can also meet local journalists and others in your community. Join us online or in person! RSVPs are recommended but not required. Dinner and activities for children will be provided for in person events.

Thursday, August 18: Virtual Session

Time: Thursday, August 18 from 7-8 p.m. AKST

Link to Eventbrite: here (RSVP is encouraged, but not required)

Cost: Free!

Tuesday, August 23: In Person Session

Time: Tuesday, August 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. AKST

Location: Mt. View Public Library Community Room (120 Bragaw St. Anchorage, AK 99508)

Link to Eventbrite: here (RSVP is encouraged, but not required)

Cost: Free!

COVID restrictions: TBD

Wednesday, August 24: In Person Session

Time: Wednesday, August 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. AKST

Location: Z.J. Loussac Library Learning Commons, 4th Floor (3600 Denali St. Anchorage, AK 99503)

Link to Eventbrite: here (RSVP is encouraged, but not required)

Cost: Free!

COVID restrictions: TBD

Monday, August 29: Virtual Session

Time: Monday, August 29 from 7-8 p.m. AKST

Link to Eventbrite: here (RSVP is encouraged, but not required)

Cost: Free!

Tuesday, August 30: In Person Session

Time: Tuesday, August 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. AKST

Location: McDonald Center (13701 Harry McDonald Rd. Eagle River, AK 99577)

Link to Eventbrite: here (RSVP is encouraged, but not required)

Cost: Free!

COVID restrictions: TBD

