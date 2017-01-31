Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska congressional delegation avoids criticizing refugee ban

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski issued a statement on President Trump’s controversial refugee ban that avoids both endorsement and criticism. Meanwhile, Sen. Dan Sullivan supports the president's order, and Rep. Don Young's office put out a supportive statement.

Hundreds gather in Anchorage to protest executive order on immigration

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

About 200 people gathered in downtown Anchorage on Sunday night to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, which bans certain people from entering the country.

Several Alaskan conservatives defend Trump’s immigration halt

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Many in Alaska are not opposed to President Trump’s executive order halting immigration.

Alaska resident worried to travel after temporary travel ban

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Pakistan is not on the list of seven countries that are under the temporary travel ban, but long time Alaska resident Shehla Anjum is still nervous about traveling to her home country.

Wrangell business owner held up at LAX due to Trump travel order

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Wrangell fisherman and business owner Syliva Ettefagh said she, her husband and friends were returning from a vacation in Costa Rica this weekend when she got held up at Los Angeles International Airport. Ettefagh has been an American citizen since birth. She was born in Iran, to an American mom and an Iranian dad, before that country’s Islamic Revolution.

Search under way for missing plane in Kenai Peninsula

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

A search and rescue operation is underway for three people aboard a flight that went missing yesterday in Southcentral.

Three Anchorage utility companies announce partnership to lower costs

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Three electric utilities serving the Anchorage area -- Chugach Electric Association, Municipal Light & Power and Matanuska Electric Association -- announced a preliminary agreement to work together to provide lower-cost power.

Anchorage School District faces another budget gap

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

As the legislature tries to develop a viable solution to Alaska's budget woes, school districts are exploring options to deal with flat state funding anticipated during the next fiscal year.

Alaska railroad see substantial revenue loss

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Alaska Railroad is riding out tough times. The state-owned railroad has seen revenue drop substantially.

Kodiak could soon see new missile testing

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Pending a review of the Environmental Impact Statement, Kodiak complex could get Terminal High Altitude Area Defense assets.

Smyth wins Tustumena 200 sled dog race

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

After a three-year hiatus, the Kenai Peninsula’s Tustumena 200 sled dog race was finally able to celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend. Iditarod veteran Cim Smyth of Big Lake took first place, followed closely by Girdwood musher Nicolas Petit.