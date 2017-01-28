Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

State leaders seek business input on effort to develop economy

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Business and community leaders have told state officials they’d like to see new sources of money to finance economic development.

Alaskans show the flag at Washington March for Life

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

It was another day of massive demonstration in Washington, D.C. today, this time for the annual March for Life. We caught up with a contingent from Eagle River, and a Catholic chaplain from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson.

New bill seeks to address conflicts of interest within Legislature

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

When Alaska legislators or their immediate family members financially benefit from bills, the lawmakers declare they have a conflict of interest. But as long as one other legislator objects to the recusal, the person with the conflict is still required to vote.

Water overflows on Richardson Highway

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Water is flowing across a section of the Richardson Highway south of Paxson. Department of Transportation northern region spokeswoman Meadow Bailey said flooding is an issue between mileposts 184 and 186.

Sitka to lose USCG Cutter Maple this summer

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

Sitka’s docks will look a bit different this summer. The US Coast Guard Cutter Maple will sail south for maintenance and then be reassigned a new homeport in the spring, leaving Sitka without a large Coast Guard vessel for at least six months.

Living in a dreamscape: How one couple forged a future on the Yukon River

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

When writer John McPhee arrived on the Yukon river in the mid-1970s, he encountered men and women living as far from civilization as they could manage. Many had settled on federal land, but their cabins, traplines and mining claims were so remote, they escaped the government's notice. But as McPhee documents in his book, "Coming into the Country," this was all about to end.

AK: At the planetarium, auroras put in a new light

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

One of the most spectacular sights in Alaska is a good aurora show. But a new film is casting the northern lights as something more than a mere novelty. Through a mix of science, art, and traditional knowledge, researchers in Alaska are trying to tell a more comprehensive story about the aurora.

49 Voices: Jannelle Trowbridge of Nome

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Jannelle Trowbridge from Nome. Trowbridge is a UAA student and Arctic Youth Ambassador who almost a decade ago sailed up to Alaska with her family from Michigan.