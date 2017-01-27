Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Planned Parenthood applauds Sen. Murkowski for going against 'global gag rule'

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Planned Parenthood is praising U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for signing onto a bill that would permanently repeal what’s known as the “global gag rule" or the "Mexico City Policy."

Native leaders concerned over Trump presidency implications

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

President Donald Trump angered many Native activists by moving to restart Dakota Access Pipeline construction. Thousands have protested the line, saying it could poison the Standing Rock Sioux’s water supply. They also see the move as an affront to tribal sovereignty.

Alaska volcano erupts again, sending up another ash cloud

Associated Press

Bogoslof volcano has erupted again, sending a cloud of ash and ice particles 30,000 feet in the air. The Alaska Volcano Observatory says the cloud was seen by satellite shortly after the eruption today.

Fairbanks student arrested after making a school shooting threat on Twitter

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A Fairbanks student is charged with terroristic threatening due to a social media post. Fairbanks North Star Borough School District spokeswoman Sharice Walker said staff at West Valley High School were alerted Thursday morning to the threat posted on a student’s Twitter account.

Florida airport shooting suspect indicted on 22 counts

Associated Press

The man suspected of the shooting at a South Florida airport that left five people dead and six wounded has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury.

Southcentral warm weather to dissipate this weekend

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A warm weather front in Southcentral Alaska is expected to dissipate Thursday, making way for cooler weather over the weekend.

Ask a Climatologist: Snowflake sweet spot

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The ingredients for picture perfect snowflakes came together in Southcentral Alaska this past weekend. Climatologist Brian Brettschneider said the snowflakes that fell in were especially large and piled up quickly.

First tsunami survival capsule deployed on Pacific Northwest coast

Tom Banse, Northwest News Network

A new tsunami survival option has come to the Pacific Northwest coast. It involves climbing into a spherical aluminum pod for what is sure to be the ride of your life.

State studies how to clean up 4,000-gallon fuel spill

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and a Fairbanks-based trucking company are still assessing the extent of a recent fuel spill along the Richardson Highway south of Paxson. Officials with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said it looks like diesel from a Colville Transport tanker crash has seeped into the road bed.

An Alaskan couple looks back at romance and upheaval in the wilderness

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

During the 1970s, a small number of tough-minded young people moved into what is now the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve. They built cabins, trapped, fished, hunted and raised sled-dogs — living a version of the Alaskan dream that would soon become a thing of the past. The third section of John McPhee’s book, “Coming into the Country,” profiles many of these people, living a life only the Alaskan frontier could offer.