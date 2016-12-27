Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Freezing temps mean it’s time to clean the legacy wells on the North Slope

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

As the cold winter months hit the North Slope, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is heading back out to plug four old wells in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The agency hopes the process goes more smoothly this time around.

Melting permafrost changes Yukon River

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

A new study shows melting permafrost is changing the chemistry of the Yukon River, just one of many climate-related changes affecting the Yukon and beyond.

Bogoslof spews lava in fourth eruption

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

A volcano in the eastern Aleutians is erupting again

Anchorage police respond to Christmas Eve double homicide

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Two people were killed in a Christmas Eve double homicide in Anchorage.

After losing his legs, Marko Cheseto sprinting toward international competition

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A little more than five years ago, Marko Cheseto, a wildly successful UAA runner stumbled into a midtown hotel lobby. He had been outside for more than 60 hours in sub-freezing temperatures; he was suffering from severe frostbite and hypothermia, which led to the loss of both his legs below the knee. The years since have been challenging, but the former University of Alaska Anchorage standout is now thriving.

Green Lake dam awaits replacement part to get back up and running

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sikta

A breakdown in the Green Lake hydroelectric plant has forced Sitka to temporarily switch fuel sources this winter. The city - which normally runs on hydropower - has been using diesel since October to meet energy demand on the coldest of days. As the Electric Department waits for the new part to arrive. KCAW’s Emily Kwong visited the dam to see the work in progress.

Ground squirrel: Invasive species or native to island?

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

An archaeologist is studying the ancient ground squirrel on Chirikof Island and trying to figure out when the squirrel would have been introduced to the area and how.

Prince of Wales deer season extended, wolf season ended

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Subsistence hunters seeking deer on Southeast Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island will have an extra month to hunt. But the island’s wolf season has been shortened.