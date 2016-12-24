Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

UPDATE: Aleutian volcano erupts

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

For the third time in as many days, Bogoslof volcano has erupted.

Former tax division director weighs in on Prudhoe Bay oil tax case

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Last week, Alaska’s Supreme Court issued an opinion on a Prudhoe Bay tax law case that has been open for 10 years.

HEA members vote against deregulation

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Homer Electric Association members voted overwhelmingly against deregulation, and the cooperative will remain under the oversight of the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. About 70 percent of voters said they wanted the RCA, the agency which oversees public utilities in Alaska, to continue the practice. HEA officials made the announcement Dec. 21.

Copper woman dies after being struck on Glenn Highway

Associated Press

A Copper Center woman was killed on the Glenn Highway. Alaska State Troopers report that 54 year old Susan Voyles was reportedly hit by a vehicle after 2 AM this morning.

Operation Santa Claus rescheduled for Slavic delivery

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Santa is going to be a little late to a few villages this year. Freezing fog in Bethel this week, and the week before, prevented the Army National Guard from flying their UH-60 Black Hawk to Akiak, Tuluksak and Grayling to deliver toys and food for Alaska’s 60th Operation Santa Claus.

In Southeast Alaska, the holiday spirit is diesel-powered

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Diesel is running about $2.71 per gallon in Southeast Alaska, but in places that depend on diesel for electricity, there are still households that won’t let the cost dampen the holiday spirit.

Kake rebuilds community library, one book at a time

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

For over a decade, there was no place to check out a book in Kake, Alaska. Tucked into a pocket on Kupreanof Island, the Kake School District closed the library in 1999 due to funding loss. But through outside partnerships and the hard labor of volunteers, the books were put back on the shelves and the library re-opened one year ago.

AK: Bringing sourdough home for the holidays

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

If you’ve ever flown home for the holidays you know it’s no easy feat-- with everything from weather delays to wailing infants. But what’s it like to travel with a companion that’s more than 100 years old and could explode at any moment? KCAW’s Emily Russell flew home for the holidays with a living, breathing, centuries-old jar of sourdough starter and has the story.

49 Voices: Santa Claus

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage