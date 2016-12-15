Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

Oil and gas companies scoop up North Slope leases on state and federal lands

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

State and federal oil and gas lease sales held Wednesday in Anchorage saw an unexpected surge of interest in the North Slope.

Environmentalists ready for ANWR fight, with vets in their camp

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Alaska’s congressional delegation sees a chance to finally open the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. The environmental lobby is ready for the fight. And they’ve got some new, patriotic allies on their side: military veterans.

State to audit the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The state corporation charged with taking over the massive Alaska LNG project is going to have its finances scrutinized. The legislators who called for the investigation say they want to know what the corporation has done with the $600 million given to it by the state over the last several years.

Restaurant chains to pay $835K in unpaid overtime, damages

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Two Alaska restaurant chains have to pay employees about $835,000 in overtime pay and damages to 159 employees. The state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development investigated Taco King and Gallo's Mexican Restaurants after receiving several complaints by employees since 2007 and a number of anonymous calls.

Successes and shortcomings in Anchorage’s homelessness strategy

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

As the year comes to a close, Anchorage officials are taking stock of the city's problems with homelessness. Several aggressive measures to connect people with housing and social services are succeeding, but the coordinated effort is showcasing just how much work is left to do. A Wednesday meeting of the city's committee on homelessness put on display where the city's programs are succeeding, and where critical gaps remain.

ACLU sues Kenai Peninsula Borough over religious invocation policy

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska (ACLU) is following through with its threat to sue the Kenai Peninsula Borough over its invocation policy.

University of Alaska Southeast to house all UA education colleges

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

The University of Alaska is bringing its three colleges of education under one roof at the University of Alaska Southeast.

Guitar maker opts for more sustainable Sitka spruce

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

A little piece of Alaska has helped create some of the music industry’s biggest hits. Sitka spruce is a prized “tonewood” used to make guitars and violins. But one guitar company is pushing back and asking the feds and music insiders to reconsider clear cut logging in the Tongass National Forest.