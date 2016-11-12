Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 11, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

University of Alaska announces five percent tuition hike

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

University of Alaska students will see a five percent tuition hike next year. For Alaska residents, that means lower division classes for the 2017-2018 school year will cost $202 per credit hour at all campuses except Kodiak and the Prince William Sound College, which will be slightly cheaper.

Other states look to Alaska as model for insurance relief

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Donald Trump’s election as president is expected to lead to major changes in the individual health insurance market. While states don’t know what those changes will be, some policy experts suggested before the election that other states follow Alaska’s lead in addressing rising prices.

Alaska veteran and advocate unbothered by Trump presidency

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

On this Veteran's day, the nation is transitioning to a new Commander in Chief who, for the first time in history has no elected office or military experience. But that doesn't bother long time Veteran's rights advocate Ric Davidge.

Alaskans on front lines of Standing Rock protest

Amanda Frank, KUAC - Standing Rock

A group of Alaska Native women helping with the Standing Rock Sioux protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, are providing an inside perspective on the dispute that’s getting worldwide attention.

State program stops aiding rising heating payments

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

As winter approaches, thousands of Alaskans are grappling with rising heating bills. And this year, for the first time in nearly a decade, the state won’t step in to help. More than 9,000 households will see their heating assistance benefits reduced. Another 1300 will likely be booted entirely from a now-defunct state program designed to keep low-income Alaskans out of the cold.

New ShoreZone project grants access to Alaska coastal information

Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham

Alaska has 33,904 miles of coastline, more than the rest of the United States combined. For a long time, there has not been much information available to researchers or to the public about that shoreline and about the wildlife habitats that exist there. A new project gives people the ability to research and explore the coast from their computers.

AK: Fairbanks Four's plight inspires musician's latest composition

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Fairbanks Four’s release from prison last year inspired virtuoso Emerson Eads to compose a piece titled “Mass for the Oppressed.” Eads has lined up some impressive talent to perform the piece next month, and he’s arranged for proceeds from sales of the production to go to an organization that represented the four Alaska Native men in court.

49 Voices: Ronell Corral of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Ronell Corra, in Anchorage. Corral is a UAA student and a second generation Filipino-American.