Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 24, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

Court ruling keeps bearded seals on Endangered Species List

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

An appeals court today upheld a federal decision to list a species of ice seals as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Alaska GOP accuses Joe Miller of campaign finance violations

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Alaska Republican Party has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Libertarian senate candidate Joe Miller. The GOP alleges Miller is misusing campaign dollars to inflate his real level of support.

Absentee and early voting opens for general election

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Absentee and early in-person voting is now open in Alaska for the Nov. 8 general election. There are two locations open in Anchorage.

Anti-incumbent mood could threaten Republican-led House majority

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll decide who’s going to represent them in the state House and Senate. That will trigger the backroom talks that determine who will form the majority caucuses – and the legislature’s future direction.

Your U.S. senator is a chairman. What does that do for you?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

In all, five candidates are on the ballot challenging U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. If one of them were to win, the victor would get her Senate seat, but not her chairmanship of the Energy Committee. So what does that matter to you?

Central Council, state working to expand tribal court jurisdiction

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

Southeast’s largest tribal organization will soon be able to offer an alternative to the court system for some criminal cases.

Three bears shot and killed in Sitka neighborhood

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

Wildlife troopers shot and killed a brown bear sow and her two cubs in a Sitka neighborhood last Thursday, Oct. 20. While it’s not the first report of an aggressive bear near downtown, the three were the first animals destroyed this year for public safety.

This year's winter forecast for Interior Alaska: more cold snaps, near-normal snowfall likely

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Residents of the Interior will likely see more snow and a cold snap or two this winter.

Homer Folk School teaches skills in carpentry, gardening and medicine

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

The Homer Folk School recently opened its doors, offering a variety of hands-on classes in everything from beekeeping to kayak building.