Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 21, 2016

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell announces inclusion of Native communities in land management

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell addressed AFN Friday. Jewell announced a new secretarial order that requires the Department to include native communities and traditional ecological knowledge in land management decisions.

Sen. Sullivan address water concerns at AFN

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan spoke at AFN this afternoon about improving water and sewer access in rural Alaska and about helping Alaska Native veterans.

Joint state-tribal wellness court officially established

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Alaska’s first joint state-tribal wellness court was officially established Thursday. Governor Bill Walker, Lt. Governor Byron Mallott and Alaska Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth were on hand to witness the signing.

Anchorage Senate race pits labor leader against staunch industry supporter

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

She's a nurse. He likes to fly fish. They both brag about their grandkids. And they're running against each other in what's been called the nastiest election in Alaska this cycle. The Anchorage race between Republican Cathy Giessel and Independent Vince Beltrami could help determine the balance of power in the State Senate -- and how Alaska takes on its fiscal crisis.

Bethel drug bust nets 7 adults

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A Bethel drug bust has netted seven adults in a raid conducted by the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and Bethel police.

Kenai Borough Assembly invocation policy is unconstitutional, says ACLU

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska wrote to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on Oct. 20, warning them their new invocation policy is unconstitutional.

Big tobacco stands trial in Bethel court

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Dolores Hunter of Marshall and her two children are suing the cigarette and tobacco company Philip Morris USA and its parent company, Altria Group, for product liability, fraud, and the wrongful death of their family member, Delores' common law husband, Benjamin Francis, of Pilot Station.

JPD finds explosive device in impounded car being prepped for auction

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau police found an explosive inside an impounded car being prepared for auction.

Bringing science home: In St. Paul, a former student becomes the teacher

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

The Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea are a magnet for scientists who come to study everything from fur seals to migratory birds. When they leave, that research often leaves with them.

AK: The crafty side of AFN

Emily Schwing, Northwest News Network - Fairbanks

People have come to Fairbanks from all over the state to sell their handmade goods during the Alaska Federation of Native Conference this week. At the craft fair, you can find everything from ivory carvings and hand-made masks to mukluks, kuspuks and even kippered salmon. With few available jobs in the villages, these handicrafts and homemade foods are one of the few ways people pay their bills.

49 Voices: Josh Lynch of Fairbanks

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

This week we're hearing from Josh Lynch in Fairbanks. Originally from Texas and Arkansas, Lynch will be experiencing his first snowy winter this year.