Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016

Alaska’s largest Native organization endorses Clinton for president, first endorsement in history

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

For the first time, the Alaska Federation of Natives has endorsed a candidate for president — Hillary Clinton.

Nikiski residents in limbo after LNG land grab

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Over the last two years, the Alaska LNG project bought about 630 acres of land in Nikiski, on the Kenai Peninsula. That’s where the state and its partners hoped to build a giant natural gas liquefaction plant — and over several homes were razed.

After five days, Moose Fire nearly half contained

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Moose Creek fire near Sutton is nearly half contained at 46%, according to fire information officials Wednesday. Fire managers expect to have the blaze fully contained by the weekend.

In Anchorage, a Trump supporter keeps the faith

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Tonight we hear from Julie Tisdale of Anchorage. Tisdale is 47, an accountant and a lifelong Alaskan -- and she's an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump.

Marijuana fees generate funds for student travel in Sitka

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

Student activities in Sitka are getting a boost from the marijuana industry. During their meeting last week, the Assembly approved depositing all money generated from state marijuana licensing fees into a specific fund for student travel sponsored by the school district.

Kodiak Police Department chooses new camera model for body-worn camera program

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

Days after a superior court judge ordered the release of a body cam video, the Kodiak Police Department suspended its Body-Worn Camera Program, which began in February 2015. However, it wasn’t until this summer that KPD announced the suspension.

Master Of Alaska details life of Aleksandr Baranov

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage