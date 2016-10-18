Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 17, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Fairbanks police officer in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A Fairbanks police officer was shot multiple times early Sunday. The officer is identified as Sgt. Allen Brandt, an 11-year veteran of the Fairbanks Police Department.

Late-season fire burning near Sutton

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A 300 acre wildfire near Sutton came dangerously close to the Glenn Highway Monday morning. The highway was temporarily closed at mile 54 while firefighting crews used a bulldozer to construct a fire line to prevent the flames from reaching the road.

Elders and Youth conference kicks off today in Fairbanks

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

More than a thousand Alaska Natives, young and old, from across the state are meeting today at the 33rd annual Elders and Youth conference. The event, hosted by the First Alaskans Institute, is usually an opportunity for 13- to 18-year-olds to learn about leadership, civic engagement and consensus building alongside their elders.

For Caelus CEO, North Slope ‘big find’ wouldn’t be the first

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

In a shallow bay off Alaska's North Slope, the small company Caelus (KAY-luss) Energy may have made the biggest oil discovery in the world since 2010. If developed, the field could have a major impact on Alaska's economy -- and the global oil market. But that's a big if -- there are plenty of obstacles in the way.

Juneau beats Fairbanks to first snowfall for first time in 70+ years

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

National Weather Service meteorologist Edward Liske said this season is the first-time Juneau has seen measurable snowfall before Fairbanks since about 1940.

Anchorage Police Department participating in national police data initiative

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department is joining 100 other police departments around the country to provide more data and information to their respective communities.

Dillingham protesters prevail with city council on liquor license transfer

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The city of Dillingham is protesting the transfer of a liquor license from one location to another across town. The new location for the second Olsen’s Liquor Store would be in a residential area, and that’s met with resistance from the neighborhood. While the city can protest the transfer, the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board will ultimately decide whether or not it goes through. The city council took up the issue again this week.

Homer man charged in "Poopdeck Trail" murder case

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

Homer Police arrested a man in connection with a three-year-old murder case on Sunday.

Kenai residents voice opposition to new Borough invocation policy

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed a resolution on Oct. 11, revising its policy on the invocation that begins each meeting. The new policy places restrictions on who is allowed to give the invocation.