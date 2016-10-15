Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 14, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Barrow votes to change name to Utqiagvik

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

By a margin of six votes, residents of Barrow have voted to change the name of their city back to its Inupiaq name, Utqiagvik. City council member Qaiyaan Harcharek started the process this summer.

Wielechowski, Kastner fight for votes in East Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

For a decade, Democrat Bill Wielechowski has represented an East Anchorage Senate District where Republicans outnumber Democrats by a wide margin. He attributes part of his success to one of the oldest political activities: knocking on neighbors’ doors, one at a time. This year, Republican Kevin Kastner is trying to beat Wielechowski using his own door-knocking strategy.

Trump, Johnson miss deadline for state's election pamphlet

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Neither Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump or Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson will have a full-page spread in Alaska's official elections pamphlet.

Lynch-pin of legal pot is nearly ready, but major transportation questions remain

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska is just weeks away from it's first legal pot shops opening their doors. But major issues are still unresolved, including how to legally transport marijuana from any community that's not on the road-system.

What happened to Anchorage's Spice epidemic?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A new paper published by the Centers for Disease Control looks at what was driving the surge in emergency medical cases and what's been done to curb use of synthetic cannabinoids in Anchorage.

AK: Transformation through fire, a state-wide mask tour comes to an end

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Museums are usually a place for appreciating art that will be around for centuries. But earlier this month, the Anchorage Museum hosted a ceremony to burn ten beautiful Alaska Native masks. The artists who created the masks wanted to inspire community conversations about illness and healing.

49 Voices: Kate Mongeon of Eureka

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

This week we're hearing from Kate Mongeon in Eureka. Mongeon works and lives at the Eureka Roadhouse.