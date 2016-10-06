Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Mat-Su votes are in, ban on marijuana growth out

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Voters in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough on Tuesday overwhelmingly turned down a citizens' ballot initiative banning the commercial growth and sale of cannabis in the Borough.

After vote, Anchorage could see first pot shop by late October

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly gave unanimous approval a retail cannabis business, the first time a one has met both state and local requirements in Alaska’s largest city.

Fairbanks likely to have new mayor

Robyne, KUAC - Fairbanks

The City of Fairbanks likely has a new mayor. City council member Jim Matherly has a substantial lead over incumbent John Eberhart, with Frank Turney a distant 3rd, but nearly 700 outstanding ballots remain to be counted.

Juneau access road proves to be point of contention among officials

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker is facing a major decision on one of Alaska’s oldest and controversial megaproject ideas: whether to extend Juneau’s main road 28 miles closer to Haines and Skagway.

Wasilla legislator plans bill to restore dividend amount

Associated Press

Senator Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla plans to introduce legislation that would restore the portion of Alaska Permanent Fund dividends vetoed by Gov. Bill Walker.

Snow Trac program issues final grants after being vetoed

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A vetoed state program that provides grants for trail grooming and safety projects has issued its’ final round of awards. $236,000 in grants to 17 organizations statewide for this coming winter were announced last week.

Fish and Game conservative in herring forecast

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The forecast is out for next spring's Togiak herring fishery, the largest of its kind in the state. The Department of Fish and Game is taking a conservative approach to managing the fishery since its budget to do so was zeroed out.

Online fundraiser nets nearly $50k for erosion control project at Delta-area park

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Donors gave nearly $50,000 to an online fundraiser last month to help pay for a project to prevent the Tanana River from washing away the bank that runs along Big Delta State Historical Park near Delta Junction. Alaska State Parks will use the donations as a match for further fundraising to pay for a bank-stabilization project riverbank to prevent further erosion.

Brotherhood, Sisterhood prep for convention

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Alaska’s oldest Native organizations are trying to attract younger members. That, subsistence and other issues are on the table at the Alaska Native Brotherhood and Sisterhood’s Grand Camp Convention this week in Juneau.