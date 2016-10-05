Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Caelus announces big oil find on North Slope

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Caelus Energy says it’s made a major oil discovery on the North Slope, at Smith Bay. The company estimates the oil under its current state leases at 6 billion barrels and says the development could boost pipeline output by 40 percent.

Catholic Church announces Alaska's next Archbishop

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Pope Francis and the Catholic Church have named Alaska's next Archbishop. Archbishop-elect Paul Etienne was introduced to the community Tuesday by outgoing-Archbishop Roger Schweitz at the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Due to funding reductions, Alaska DOT cuts back on maintenance

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Alaska Department of Transportation is cutting back more on maintenance due to state funding reductions.

Walker requests expedited review of Permanent Fund lawsuit

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker Monday requested an expedited review of a lawsuit challenging his veto of half the money for this year's Permanent Fund Dividends.

Chuitna mine application changes may muddy a lengthy process

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A proposed coal mine near the village of Tyonek could move a step closer depending on a draft environmental impact statement expected to be released this month by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Changes in a state application for the Chuitna mine could complicate an already lengthy process.

Alaska to receive federal grant to process over 1000 untested sexual assault kits

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker announced today that Alaska will be receiving just over a million dollars in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to process over 1,000 sexual assault kits currently in possession of Alaska State Troopers.

Outside health experts stress low infection risk from YKHC dental instruments

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation is testing patients for Hepatitis B, C, and HIV after partially sterilized dental instruments were used on patients. Out of the 191 patients seen during the nine-day period in question, up to 13 patients might have had contact with the instruments.

To cut costs, UAF merges Journalism and Communications majors

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

One of numerous cost saving realignments within the University of Alaska system, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Journalism and Communications departments have merged.

Pieces of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Child abduction is a nightmare not many parents have had to deal with, but Anchorage author Lizbeth Meredith knows first hand how terrifying it is. In 1994, her former husband kidnapped their two young daughters and took them to Greece. It took two years to get them back.