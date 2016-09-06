Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 05, 2016
In U.S. House Race, both claim labor's love
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC
It’s Labor Day, and in the U.S. House race, both Congressman Don Young and his Democratic challenger claim they’re getting strong support from organized labor.
As waters warm, Arctic fish populations change
Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska
A new report shows more fish are moving to Arctic waters.
An increase in students for Skagway's school
Emily Files, KHNS – Haines
For more than 20 years, Skagway School was small enough that all students were taught in multi-age classrooms.
Weekend shooting in Fairbanks leaves one dead, two others injured
Associated Press
The Fairbanks Police Department is investigating a shooting inside Bojangles night club that left one person dead and two others injured early Sunday.
Tanana road opens
Robyne, KUAC - Fairbanks
Anchorage police have released the name of a second man who was found dead in a local park over the weekend.
Planning underway for youth court in Juneau
Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO – Juneau
In August, about 30 tribal officials and community members discussed ways to get a new youth court up and running in Juneau.
Pre-school Aluttiq Immersion program planned by Kodiak's Sun'aq Tribe
Kayla Desroche, KMXT – Kodiak
The Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak has received a grant to begin an Alutiiq language program for preschool-aged children.
Want to learn Tlingit? Yes, there's an app for that.
Lakiedra Chavis, KTOO – Juneau
There are only a few hundred Tlingit speakers in the world, according to linguists and researchers. In a world dominated by English, Tlingit is an endangered language.
New photo id cards for Southeast tribe
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Enrolled members of Alaska's largest tribal government are getting enhanced photo IDs. They can be used for border crossings and some other situations where official identification is necessary.