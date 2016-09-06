Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 05, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

In U.S. House Race, both claim labor's love

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

It’s Labor Day, and in the U.S. House race, both Congressman Don Young and his Democratic challenger claim they’re getting strong support from organized labor.

As waters warm, Arctic fish populations change

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

A new report shows more fish are moving to Arctic waters.

An increase in students for Skagway's school

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

For more than 20 years, Skagway School was small enough that all students were taught in multi-age classrooms.

Weekend shooting in Fairbanks leaves one dead, two others injured

Associated Press

The Fairbanks Police Department is investigating a shooting inside Bojangles night club that left one person dead and two others injured early Sunday.

Tanana road opens

Robyne, KUAC - Fairbanks

Anchorage police have released the name of a second man who was found dead in a local park over the weekend.

Planning underway for youth court in Juneau

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO – Juneau

In August, about 30 tribal officials and community members discussed ways to get a new youth court up and running in Juneau.

Pre-school Aluttiq Immersion program planned by Kodiak's Sun'aq Tribe

Kayla Desroche, KMXT – Kodiak

The Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak has received a grant to begin an Alutiiq language program for preschool-aged children.

Want to learn Tlingit? Yes, there's an app for that.

Lakiedra Chavis, KTOO – Juneau

There are only a few hundred Tlingit speakers in the world, according to linguists and researchers. In a world dominated by English, Tlingit is an endangered language.

New photo id cards for Southeast tribe

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Enrolled members of Alaska's largest tribal government are getting enhanced photo IDs. They can be used for border crossings and some other situations where official identification is necessary.