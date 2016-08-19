Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

District 38 has only precinct with no results from Primary election

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Mekoryuk in District 38 is the only precinct in the entire state whose Primary ballots from Tuesday have not been recorded with the State Division of Elections.

Shishmaref community votes to relocate

Davis Hovey, KNOM - Nome

As determined by Tuesday’s submitted ballots, the community of Shishmaref will relocate to one of two potential sites. According to the Associated Press, unofficial results were 89 in favor of relocating and 78 in favor of staying in place and protecting.

Fire Island Wind sees expansion on the horizon

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

After years of talks and setbacks, there's momentum to expand the Fire Island Wind Project. The first turbines started spinning on the island near Anchorage four years ago, but a planned expansion has stalled ever since.

Wilson upsets Gattis for state Senate seat

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

In the fallout from the state's primary elections, seven legislative incumbents have lost their seats. How this will change the course of the next session has yet to be seen. Representative Lynn Gattis lost her bid for a Senate seat to a relatively unknown from Wasilla.

Alaska Aerospace Corporation launches into new period on island

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

Kodiak’s rocket launch facility has entered a new period on the island and will soon be active again.

Proposed Naval training causes concern

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

The Homer City Council passed a resolution on August 8, formally requesting changes to U.S. Navy joint training exercises in the Gulf of Alaska.

El Nino is out. Will La Nina follow?

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

One of the strongest El Ninos on record ended in May. A strong La Nina would normally follow. But that isn’t a sure bet this time around.

A weather forecaster returns to Sitka’s slide: ‘We were snakebit’

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

In part 1 of a 5-part series looking back on the Sitka landslide, National Weather Service meteorologist Joel Curtis returns to the scene of “one of the major events” of his professional life.