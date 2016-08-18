Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Several incumbents ejected from Legislature in what was Alaska's lowest Primary turnout ever

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Alaskans ejected as many as five incumbents from the House in the primary yesterday. And they also rejected two House members who tried to move up to the Senate. But not many people showed up to vote. It was the lowest turnout for a primary in state history.

In race for North Slope House seat, difference in votes is a handful

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

A hotly contested race in the North Slope and Northwest Arctic Borough has two bush Democrats within five votes of each other.

No surprises in U.S. House and Senate primaries

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

When it came to the federal races, Tuesday’s election held no surprises.

District 6's Talerico-Smith primary proves to be civil, if not friendly

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

State House incumbent Dave Talerico bested political new-comer Ryan Smith in the interior House District 6 Republican primary. Few differences divided the two candidates, who say they’ve become friends.

Cleaner electricity for Peninsula village to arrive by way of Anchorage

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The Native Village of Perryville on the Alaska Peninsula has a new power generator. It will help the village use more renewable power and save on costs. Contractors have almost finished putting it together –- but at the moment, it’s almost 500 miles away from its destination.

As wildfires blaze, Southeast glaciers could be feeling the melt

Elizabeth Jenkins, ALaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Out on the glimmering white expanse of the Juneau ice field, a group of students and scientists work an assembly line of sorts.

Quinhagak responds to a series of apparent heroin overdoses

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

One of the men from Quinhagak’s four apparent heroin overdoses earlier this week has returned to the village. The other man has not yet returned. The third person, a woman, is dead. The fourth person was treated on site.

Alaskan long jumper misses qualifying in Rio Olympics

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Former Eielson High School long jumper Janay DeLoach just missed qualifying at the Rio Olympics. The 2012 long jump bronze medalist barely missed making the final cut during qualifying Tuesday, falling a little over an inch short of the top 12 who advanced.

Eagle River couple plans vast adventure in wooden plane

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A lot of people wouldn't be all that excited about hopping in a WOODEN plane and flying thousands of miles, but in November, an Eagle River couple will do just that. They'll be part of a vintage air rally, flying an antique plane from Crete to Capetown on a journey that will take more than a month. Alaska Public Media's Graelyn Brashear met them to learn more about the adventure.