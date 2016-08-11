Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

The shadow of giants: Schaeffer legacy honored in Kotzebue

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

On Tuesday, the Alaska National Guard officially dedicated a giant helicopter hanger in Kotzebue to the country’s first Inupiaq two-star general. Major General John W. Schaeffer Jr. was head of Alaska’s National Guard when the Exxon-Valdez spill happened, and Schaeffer played a critical role in the state’s response.

Big spending among candidates looking to replace outgoing state legislators

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

State legislators who aren’t running for re-election have created openings drawing big spending ahead of the primary election next Tuesday. A quarter of all spending by legislative candidates has been in just three races for open seats. But it’s not clear whether those who’ve spent the most will be able to convert that into votes.

Aiming to take the state House, Democrats target their own

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Democrats are hoping to take control of the State House this year. To achieve that, they're gunning for two lawmakers who run as Democrats but largely vote with the Republicans. One is Representative Bennie Nageak, who represents District 40, which stretches from Kotzebue to Kaktovik.

In Bethel House race, candidates question Democratic cred

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Candidates question party loyalty in Bethel-area House race.

Tuluksak man still missing after a month

Anna Rose MacArthur. KYUK - Bethel

A Tuluksak man remains missing. 43-year-old Walter Hawk walked away from his village almost a full month ago.

USACE winds down Attu cleanup until next year

Sarah Hansen, KUCB - Unalaska

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is wrapping up its work on Attu for the season. This summer, the Corps made camp on the uninhabited, western-most island in the Aleutian chain.

Anchorage residents celebrate Salmon Day

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

On August 10, the state marked its first official Alaska Wild Salmon Day.