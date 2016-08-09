Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 8, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

13 injured in RV crash on Richardson Highway

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

More than a dozen people were injured when a recreational vehicle slammed into the back of a tour bus on the Richardson Highway on Sunday. According to Alaska State Troopers, the northbound bus was making a left turn off the highway to the Princess Lodge in Copper Center, when the RV hit it.

Delta power outage cancels and delays thousands of flights

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Delta Airlines said it's investigating the cause of today's power outage that knocked out its computer systems worldwide. Delta canceled more than 450 flights by early afternoon, and a flight tracking service counted 2,000 delayed flights.

Replacing a legacy: running for Senate Seat J

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Senator Johnny Ellis has been in the legislature for nearly 30 years. In next week’s primary election, voters in Senate District J will choose his successor. Only Democrats are running for the seat that represents downtown Anchorage, Mountain View, and Airport Heights.

Eagle River trap-shooter earns bronze in Rio

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Eagle River's Corey Cogdell-Unrein took the bronze medal in women's trapshooting competition in this year's summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

New report says 2015 was hottest year on record on Earth

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

Rising sea levels, changes in marine habitat, decreasing Arctic sea ice and retreating mountain glaciers over the last 50 years all signal that the planet has long surpassed a tipping point in a changing global climate.

'And Soon I Heard a Roaring Wind' gives a natural history of wind

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaskan author Bill Streever likes to tackle big topics in his writing. His best selling book Cold, covers everything from avalanches to expeditions into the world's most frigid places. His next book, Heat was a similar examination of the science and stories of the world's hottest places. His newest work seems like the biggest challenge yet, a fascinating focus on moving air.

New nonprofit seeks awareness and housing for mentally ill

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

A man living with mental illness has started an organization to advocate for the needs of other mentally ill people. He wants policymakers to hear from the mentally ill when considering issues that impact them.

Teen dies after raft overturns in Anchorage's Eagle River

Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy died Sunday in a rafting accident on Eagle River in Anchorage.

Wrangell sewer mainline breaks, allowing 20,000 gallons of raw sewage into harbor

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

A sewer mainline broke early Monday morning near Zimovia Highway, allowing about 20,000 gallons of raw sewage into Wrangell’s inner harbor.

Kodiak Island Borough has highest rent in Alaska

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

The Kodiak Island Borough has the highest rent in the state. That’s according to a publication from the Alaska Department of Labor & Workforce Development that looks at the cost of living in Alaska and economic trends for July 2016.

Whale sculpture arrives in Juneau, fins to come Tuesday

Tripp J Crouse, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau’s 6-ton, 25-foot-tall whale statue has arrived. At least, the body has.