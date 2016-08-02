Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 1, 2016
Denali National Park road partially re-opened after large mudslide
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
The National Park Service is partially re-opening the road into Denali National Park where a large mudslide crossed it near mile 67, west of the Eielson Visitors Center on Saturday.
Heavy rain hits Fairbanks area
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
The Denali mud slide is the result of heavy rain. The park reports measuring nearly 8 inches of rain at Eielson last week.
Unlikely allies: U.S. and Russia work together on walrus
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau
A new federal database, created with over a century of information, shows where Pacific walruses haul out on both sides of the border. And that’s especially important as sea ice disappears and the animals spend more time on land.
Alaska Airlines to build new $40 million hangar in Anchorage
Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Alaska Airlines is building a new $40 million maintenance hangar at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Search called off for Alaska Juris
Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The search for the abandoned fishing vessel Alaska Juris has been called off.
Teen dies in third Anchorage fatal shooting in 3 days
Associated Press
A teenager was found shot to death early Sunday on the Anchorage's east side in the third shooting in three days.
Ninilchik tribe sets net in Kenai River
Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer
The Ninilchik Traditional Council has for years been seeking approval to use a more effective method for catching their subsistence allocation of sockeye salmon on the Kenai River and late last week, they got that opportunity.
Passengers rescued after tour boat sinks
Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau
Two boats rescued the passengers of a whale watching vessel that sank Sunday.
Fisherman found dead on boat near Wrangell
Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell
A crew member on a fishing vessel west of Wrangell Island was found dead Saturday morning. Wrangell Search and Rescue responded to the scene after the Coast Guard was notified around 5:47 am Saturday.
Northern Alaska Peninsula has strong 2016 sockeye returns
Angela Dennings, KFSK - Petersburg
The sockeye salmon run returning to the Stikine River near Petersburg and Wrangell was predicted to be good, but it’s turning out to be even better than expected.
Knife discovered at Kodiak Community Archaeology site
Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak
The Alutiiq Museum’s Community Archeology program led to the discovery of a knife this week.