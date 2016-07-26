Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 25, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska delegates consider the after-Bern

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Philadelphia, PA

Sen. Bernie Sanders faced a ballroom full of his delegates and tried to rally them to support Hillary Clinton. A few of Sanders’ Alaska delegates later spoke with a mix of sadness and pragmatism.

Could the Marine Corps being coming to Alaska permanently?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Could Alaska see a few thousand more soldiers stationed here in the next few years? The head of the U.S. Marine Corps stopped in Anchorage and the Interior this weekend to evaluate new opportunities for training. Some see it as a potential first step in building a permanent presence.

Search teams locate missing hiker in Denali National Park

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A hiker who went missing in Denali National Park over the weekend is OK.

Alaska has the highest level of state spending, but that’s not the whole story

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

One of the issues dividing Alaska's legislators is the level of state spending. Some lawmakers want to continue to cut spending before considering introducing or raising taxes, or making long-term cuts to Permanent Fund dividends. Others are concerned about the loss of services and the effect on the state's economy from deeper cuts. So, how high is Alaska's spending? It's a complicated issue.

Anchorage police target drunk driving with new patrol unit

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anchorage is assigning more police to handle drunk drivers.

Bristol Bay police nab suspected heroin traffickers

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

Nathan G. Wegner, 31, and Brandi N. Smith, 27, were found in possession of more than 23 grams of heroin and $6700 cash Thursday at Peterson Point, Naknek. Wegner escaped custody Friday, but was recaptured within the hour.

Alaska Railroad train strikes pedestrian at Crown Point

Associated Press

An 85-year-old Crown Point man was seriously injured when he was struck by an Alaska Railroad train near the Kenai Peninsula community.

Timber bill signed, but will it make a difference?

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker has signed legislation he says will provide more timber for Alaska’s mills. But it probably won’t be that much of an increase.