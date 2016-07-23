Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 22, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Supreme Court overturns parental notification law for minors seeking abortions

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Alaska Supreme Court overturned the state's parental notification law for minors who are seeking abortions. The voter-passed initiative required unmarried women under 18 who wanted to terminate their pregnancies to notify their parents 48 hours before the procedure. They could go to court and ask a judge for an exceptio

Two people drown in Noorvik, police report

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

State troopers reported the drowning death of two people from the Northwest community of Noorvik this week.

Why Juneau’s rape stats tripled in one year

Lakeidra Chavis and Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau

The number of reported rapes in Juneau nearly tripled from 2014 to 2015. That increase is from more rapes being reported, but also because the Juneau Police Department had been under-counting rapes in its annual report.

Rain helps effort to contain McHugh Creek fire

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Wet weather has brought much-needed relief to the ongoing effort to control the McHugh Creek fire in southeast Anchorage.

Head of USMC to visit military bases in Alaska this weekend

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The head of the U.S. Marine Corps is coming to Alaska this weekend, stopping at military installations in both Anchorage and the Interior.

Walker hires former attorney general as oil, gas consultant

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker has hired Craig Richards as an oil and gas consultant, less than a month after Richards resigned as Alaska's attorney general.

Housing crisis in Stebbins results in overcrowding and frustration

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

In many communities across Western Alaska, populations are rising, but housing has failed to keep up. In the late 1990s the tribal government in Stebbins took control over housing from the regional non-profit.

Stika hospital treats first known Alaskan case of Zika Virus

Katherine Rose, KCAW - Sitka

The state department of Health and Social Services announced the first known case of the Zika Virus in Alaska today. The patient was treated at SEARHC’s Mt. Edgcumbe Hospital in Sitka. The patient, a male from the midwest, traveled in Central America before arriving in Alaska, where he began to experience unusual symptoms.

State health officials investigate Salmonella illnesses in Bethel area

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

The Alaska Division of Public Health is investigating salmonella infections in the Bethel area. A team is in Bethel to track down the source of the infection.

Anglers get more chance at Kenai sockeye

Jenny Neyman, KBBI - Homer

The Kenai River is seeing less sockeye in recent days but more fishing opportunity starting July 22.

AK: 2016: The year Bristol Bay landed its 2,000,000,000th salmon

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

Bristol Bay is home to the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world. Over 132 years of commercial effort, now more than two billion salmon have been harvested from the Bay’s waters. In fact, the two billionth salmon was landed sometime, by someone, on July 6, 2016.

49 Voices: Trevor Shaw of Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Cleveland

This week we’re hearing from Trevor Shaw of Ketchikan. He’s an Alaska Delegate who’s been attending the Republican National Convention this week.