Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Legislature looks to move forward despite apparent gridlock

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Whether the Legislature will take action in the special session remains uncertain today. The House is divided over whether or not to try to overturn Governor Bill Walker’s vetoes of Permanent Fund Dividend money or other budget items. And it’s not clear whether there’s enough votes to pass any of the bills Walker called them into the session to consider.

Young promotes Chouest ship to fill ‘icebreaker gap’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Not only is the Coast Guard low on icebreakers, but the sole heavy breaker still on the job is due to retire before a replacement can hit the water. That “icebreaker gap” was the subject of a hearing in the U.S. House today. The hearing turned testy when Congressman Don Young pressed the Coast Guard to consider leasing an icebreaker from the private sector. Actually, from a company whose owners happen to be big contributors to Young’s campaign.

US Senate bill introduced that would prevent export of Native cultural and religious items

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Tribes across the country would have new opportunities to reclaim lost artifacts under a new Senate bill. The Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony , or STOP Act, would prevent the export of cultural and religious items.

Coast Guard to reconsider "common-sense" guide regs for Western Alaska

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

With prodding from Alaska's congressional delegation, USCG leadership will "revisit" licensing rules that Western Alaska lodge owners say are unreasonable.

Invasive elodea species intrigues economist

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Aquatic plant pest could help or hinder wild fish. An ISER economist analyzes the risks.

Fairbanks classroom shows potential for 3-D printing

Robyne, KUAC - Fairbanks

A classroom in downtown Fairbanks has the beginnings of a science-fiction story turning practical reality. There are 20 computers hooked up to 20 3-D printers in a lab at University of Alaska’s Community and Technical College or CTC. Teachers there believe it is going to be a huge game-changer for Alaska to “print” objects instead of buying them from an outside source.

Building cultural ties through spray paint

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Spray paint is often associated with illegal scrawling on underpasses and alleyways. But the Anchorage Museum is using it as a tool to connect kids to culture.